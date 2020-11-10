iAfrica

Zimbabwean Deminers Praised for Job Well Done

14 hours ago

A team of Zimbabwean deminers has been credited with removing the last remaining landmines from the Falkland Islands, nearly 40 years after they were laid by invading Argentine forces in the overseas UK territory. The demining programme in the South Atlantic territory began in 2009 and has been completed three years ahead of schedule. The British minister responsible for the Falklands, Wendy Morton, paid tribute to the deminers and called the completion of the project a “huge achievement”. Britain’s foreign ministry announced $48m of funding to other demining projects around the world.

