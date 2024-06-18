Zimbabwean Authorities Arrest Opposition Leader and 70 Activists

On Sunday, Zimbabwean police arrested the interim leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Jameson Timba in a significant operation that also saw the arrest of 70 activists. The Zimbabwe Republic Police, represented by spokesperson Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrests, stating that the group had gathered at Timba’s residence for an unauthorized political gathering. The situation devolved into violence when the activists allegedly resisted arrest and clashed with law enforcement officers. Some of the activists, many of whom were injured in the altercation, allegedly hurled stones at the police officers who then had to call in reinforcements to effect the arrests. According to Agency Gumbo, the defendants’ lawyer, Timba and the youths are still in custody and will likely be charged with maintenance of public order laws. In a statement, CCC party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi condemned the arrests, calling them a democratic regression.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS