Zimbabwe Temporarily Closes Joburg Consulate After Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

Zimbabwe on Tuesday temporarily closed its consulate in Johannesburg after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The officials who tested positive had recently travelled to Limpopo and the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp to screen and assist Zimbabweans who were being repatriated home.
The total number of recorded positive cases among consulate staff and dependents stands at six.
The consulate was offering most of its services online to curb the further spread of the disease.
More Stories
Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-2 Human Test For Possible Coronavirus Vaccine
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 403 New Cases Of COVID-19
Black Republican Senator Says He Is Open to ‘Decertification’
NYC Awakens To A Strange New Normal
Coronavirus Rears Its Head In Beijing Market
WHO Expects To Quickly Tackle New Ebola Outbreak