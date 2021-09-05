iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zimbabwe Readies Itself for More Travellers

3 hours ago 1 min read

The efficiency of passenger flow at Zimbabwe’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is set to improve significantly thanks to a new terminal building currently under construction. According to a statement from the presidency, refurbishment of the current terminal will begin once the new facility is completed, after which the two facilities will be merged. When complete, the airport will handle six million passengers annually. The project will cost $153 million and is expected to be completed by 2023. Zimbabwe’s aviation industry has been on the up in recent months after a turbulent period exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national carrier Air Zimbabwe resumed domestic and regional flights in June having previously suspended all flights for most of 2020 due to operational challenges and restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Symbol of African Glory in the Americas

3 hours ago
1 min read

Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe

3 hours ago
1 min read

New National Park in the Pipeline for South Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Is America Ready to Embrace African Cuisine?

3 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Nigerian Artist Illustrating the Human Experience with a Ballpoint Pen

3 hours ago
1 min read

#DI Alumni Unite: Selly Rabe Kane Tackles Pollution in a Short Film for Little Sun

3 hours ago
1 min read

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)

3 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe to Open more Coal Mines to Boost Power Supply and Jobs

2 days ago
1 min read

Lusaka’s Plans to Deal with a Mountain of Debt

2 days ago
1 min read

How’s Remote Working Faring in Africa?

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zimbabwe Readies Itself for More Travellers

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Symbol of African Glory in the Americas

3 hours ago
1 min read

Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe

3 hours ago