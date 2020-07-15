Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

Zimbabwe Purges Hospital Officials Over their Handling of the Health Crisis

Harare has dismissed the top executives of five major state hospitals as part of a restructuring exercise, according to the regulator. The measure applies to the chief executive officers and several directors of hospitals in the capital, Harare, and the city of Bulawayo. The Health Ministry seeks to improve “operational efficiency” as well as the use of its resources, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported Monday, citing Paulinus Sikhosana, chair of the Health Services Board. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week fired his health minister after the anti-corruption commission charged him with graft related to the procurement of equipment needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Doctors and nurses began a strike last month demanding payment of salaries in U.S. dollars and better working conditions.

SOURCE: NEW ZIMBABWE

