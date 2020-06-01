Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zimbabwe Provides a Shoulder to Cry On

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Health experts say globally there has been an increase in anxiety and depression as people struggle to cope with COVID-19 and job losses. Some grandmothers in Zimbabwe are offering free therapy sessions to tackle these mental health difficulties during the coronavirus lockdown. This is part of an initiative called the Friendship Bench.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tanzanian Recyclers Adapt to New Normal

8 mins ago
1 min read

Somali Women Swim against the Tide

10 mins ago
1 min read

DRC Deals with a Series of Disease Burdens

12 mins ago
1 min read

Taking Science and Traditional Methods to Help African Farmers

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Story of a Centenarian’s Struggle for Access to Basic Services

17 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali Joins other East African Countries to Promote Cleaner Cooking

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zimbabwe Provides a Shoulder to Cry On

7 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Recyclers Adapt to New Normal

8 mins ago
1 min read

Somali Women Swim against the Tide

10 mins ago
1 min read

DRC Deals with a Series of Disease Burdens

12 mins ago