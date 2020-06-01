Zimbabwe Provides a Shoulder to Cry On

Health experts say globally there has been an increase in anxiety and depression as people struggle to cope with COVID-19 and job losses. Some grandmothers in Zimbabwe are offering free therapy sessions to tackle these mental health difficulties during the coronavirus lockdown. This is part of an initiative called the Friendship Bench.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
