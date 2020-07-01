Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

Zimbabwe National Parks To Re-open After Covid-19 Lockdown

15 mins ago

Zimbabwe’s parks and wildlife authority doesn’t receive funding from the government. Picture: bhejanetrust.org

 The Zimbabwe government said on Wednesday that national parks could reopen to boost local tourism.

Zimbabwe’s parks and wildlife authority doesn’t receive funding from the government, it has to fund itself, mainly through tourism.

But that income was heavily disrupted by the coronavirus lockdown, which saw all of Zimbabwe’s national parks shut down for three months.

Director-general Fulton Mangwanya said last month that there was an increase in poaching because the authorities didn’t have the resources to conduct as many anti-poaching patrols as they usually did.

But while the government said national parks could reopen, inter-city travel remained banned, meaning that for now, only people living close to the national parks would be able to visit them.

EWN

