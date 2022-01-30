Zimbabwe has Revised Its Travel Restrictions

Vaccinated tourists no longer have to quarantine when entering the country as of 28 January, but must still show a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours. Recently, tropical storm Ana caused destruction in Malawi and Mozambique, and ultimately moved towards Zimbabwe, causing heavy rainfall and strong winds. More rain is expected to be on the way.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
