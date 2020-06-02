Wed. Jun 3rd, 2020

Zimbabwe Film Debuts on Netflix

17 hours ago 1 min read

Zimbabwean film, Cook Off, a romance about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition, premiered on Netflix on Monday, a debut that its makers hope will propel the country’s small film sector to global audiences. Zimbabwe often grabs headlines for its economic woes and political crises, but producer Joe Njagu said the film sought to project a different image. With a production budget of only $8,000, Njagu said he used his personal relationships with the cast and crew to sign deferred contracts and to bring on board studio owners and equipment hire companies without making an immediate payment. The low budget film was shot in 2017, but very few people in Zimbabwe had heard of it, even after it won several awards at international film festivals, including in the Netherlands, Durban and United States. Everything changed two and half months ago, when Netflix, the world’s leading entertainment streaming service with 189 million paid viewers, came knocking on the door. He would not say how much the Netflix deal was worth but that it was enough to pay the deferred expenses and make a profit.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

