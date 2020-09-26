iAfrica

Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune

5 mins ago 1 min read

As the Jerusalema dance challenge sweeps across Africa, in Zimbabwe the wildlife are joining in.  Staff at a Zimbabwe sanctuary for rescued wildlife have seen their online dance video with elephants, giraffes and other animals go viral.

SOURCE: VOA

