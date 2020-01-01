Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh To Tie T20 Series

Wellington Masakadza took three wickets and three catches to steer Zimbabwe to a 23-run win over Bangladesh in their second Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.
It was Zimbabwe’s first success over the tourists after losing the one-off test, three ODIs and the first of the three match T20 series on Thursday and sets up a decider on Sunday.
Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat, scored 166-6 with Wesley Madhevere contributing 73, to which Bangladesh replied with 143 in 19.5 overs.
Madhevere provided the foundation with his knock, with powerful hitter Ryan Burl adding 34 not out while Shoriful Islam took 3-33.
Bangladesh, dominant with the bat across all formats of the tour, this time failed to get the better of the home bowlers as first Blessing Muzarabani and then Masakadza got among the wickets.
Masakadza took 3-20 and Muzarabani 2-21 while Masakadza also took three catches in the deep to help his team’s cause.
More Stories
Osaka Lights Flame As Japan’s COVID-Hit Games Open
Glittering Gold Distracts From Tokyo Woes
IOC’s Bach Draws Ire In Japan Over Long Speech
Verstappen Crash Cost Red Bull $1.8 Million – Horner
Man United Complete Sancho Signing From Dortmund
Hamilton Takes Controversial Eighth Home British GP Win
Morikawa Closing In On British Open Triumph
Ross Brawn Hails ‘Sensational’ Sprint Debut
Oosthuizen Keeps His Cool To Retain Open Lead
Alun Wyn Jones Is Back As Lions Captain – Gatland
Hamilton Faces Tough Task But Promises To Bring His ‘A-game’
Arsenal Agree Deal To Sign Brighton Defender White – Report