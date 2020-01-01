iAfrica

Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh To Tie T20 Series

Wellington Masakadza took three wickets and three catches to steer Zimbabwe to a 23-run win over Bangladesh in their second Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

It was Zimbabwe’s first success over the tourists after losing the one-off test, three ODIs and the first of the three match T20 series on Thursday and sets up a decider on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat, scored 166-6 with Wesley Madhevere contributing 73, to which Bangladesh replied with 143 in 19.5 overs.

Madhevere provided the foundation with his knock, with powerful hitter Ryan Burl adding 34 not out while Shoriful Islam took 3-33.

Bangladesh, dominant with the bat across all formats of the tour, this time failed to get the better of the home bowlers as first Blessing Muzarabani and then Masakadza got among the wickets.

Masakadza took 3-20 and Muzarabani 2-21 while Masakadza also took three catches in the deep to help his team’s cause.

Reuters

