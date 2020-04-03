Zimbabwe Bans Sale Of Alcohol At Supermarkets, Liquor Stores

Share with your network!

Police in Zimbabwe have banned the sale of alcohol at supermarkets and liquor stores.

The measure is designed to stop people congregating and drinking together during the 21-day lockdown that began on Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said some Zimbabweans were defying social distancing regulations by buying alcohol and drinking in groups.

Nyathi told state media that action would be taken against shops that sold liquor.

Earlier this week, the government designated Delta Beverages, the main drinks manufacturer, an essential service during the lockdown.

Around the country on Thursday, a total of 485 people were arrested and fined up to R370 each for failing to stay at home.

But concern is mounting as pictures circulated on social media show some of those arrested bundled onto the back of police trucks, ironically displaying little regard to social distancing.

EWN

