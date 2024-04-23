Zimbabwe Asks the US To Inform Its Banks of Eased Sanctions

Zimbabwe has called on the United States to remind its banks of its updated status. The South African country made this call during an online briefing in Washington where its officials met with US Treasury representatives. Following decades of economic sanctions that resulted in the loss of at least 100 correspondent banking relationships by the African country, the US revised its stance on the country in March during an update of its sanctions program. However, American entities seem to have missed the memo; hence, the country’s request.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER