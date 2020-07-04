Sat. Jul 4th, 2020

Zimbabwe and Cape Town Make the Staycation List

CN Traveler asks 16 travel industry insiders, many of whom make a living out of being on the move, about the best places for a staycation. “I stay at Khayelitsha Home, a fairy tale home I designed and built for my family and friends in the special, sacred area of Matobo Hills in Zimbabwe,” says Beks Ndlovu, founder and CEO of African Bush Camps. “I like, in no particular order: the Norval Foundation; walking the Pipe Track on the slopes of Table Mountain; Oranjezicht City Farm Market; second-hand book shopping on Long Street; Burrata for pizzas; Willoughby & Co. for sushi at the V&A Waterfront—order a 5×5; Olympia Cafe in Kalk Bay (order the moules); eat your way up Bree Street in the city center at True Italic, La Tête, Locanda at Villa 47, Chefs Warehouse and Canteen, Bocca, and Jason Bakery (for Nutella-filled doughssants), and don’t forget to swing by the iconic ladies’ Habits Boutique in Claremont—you’ll be so glad you did.” —Nicky Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO, Angama Mara.

