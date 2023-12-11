Zimbabwe and Botswana to Eliminate Passport Requirements for Each Other’s Citizens

This move aligns with a growing momentum towards visa-free travel within Africa. Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin have already embraced visa-free entry for African visitors, with Rwanda recently joining the list. The trend underscores a deeper conversation about the potential of connectivity and integration across the continent. Kenyan President William Ruto has set an ambitious target to eliminate visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of 2023, emphasizing the economic benefits and trade opportunities such a policy shift could bring.

AFRICA NEWS