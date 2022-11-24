iAfrica

Zim President Mnangagwa Calls For Political Tolerance

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa used his State of the Nation Address to call for political tolerance among politicians ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mnangagwa delivered the address at a new multimillion-dollar Parliament building gifted by China.

The Asian economic giant funded and constructed the six-story parliament building in Mt. Hampden, about 18 kilometres west of the capital, Harare, as a “gift” to the country.

Mnangagwa once again called for an end to economic sanctions.

“The need for the unconditional removal of sanctions which have constrained socio-economic growth for decades remains urgent and imperative,” he said.

“Month-on-month inflation for September significantly declined to 3,5 percent from 12.4 percent in August 2022.”

