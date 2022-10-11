Zille Takes Legal Action Against Joburg Speaker

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele is in hot water.
DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille is suing her for defamation.
She told eNCA she feels Makhubele’s claims went too far.
Zille was accused of trying to get her hands on Joburg’s R70-billion budget.
