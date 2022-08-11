iAfrica

Zikalala Reinstated to the Executive in the KZN Legislature

36 mins ago 1 min read

Less than a week after stepping down as the province’s premier, Sihle Zikalala has been named the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN. On Thursday, the KZN government announced that Sipho Hlomuka will be replaced by Zikalala and transferred to the portfolio of transportation.

MEC for education Mbali Frazer, who ran against newly elected premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube for the position of premier within the ANC, has replaced Kwazi Mshengu. Hlengiwe Mavimbela, who currently oversees the sports, arts, and cultural portfolio, will be replaced by Amanda Bani-Mapena

MEC for Human Settlements, Ntuthuko Mahlaba has taken over for Jomo Sibiya as the economic development MEC.

Jomo Sibiya, a MEC for human settlements, has been replaced by Ntuthuko Mahlaba, while Ravi Pillay, a MEC for economic development, will be replaced by Siboniso Duma, the recently elected ANC province chairperson.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube will step down from her position as the finance portfolio manager and be replaced by Peggy Nkonyeni.

