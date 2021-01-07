Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers

Share with your network!

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, is concerned about the increasing number of frontline workers contracting COVID-19.

Zikalala is, however, reassuring residents that there is enough capacity to deal with the surge of infection.

Meanwhile, South Africa has set a new daily COVID-19 record with 21,832 new cases.

This is the first time the country has surpassed 20,000 for new infections in a single day.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 31,368.

