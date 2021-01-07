iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, is concerned about the increasing number of frontline workers contracting COVID-19.

Zikalala is, however, reassuring residents that there is enough capacity to deal with the surge of infection.

Meanwhile, South Africa has set a new daily COVID-19 record with 21,832 new cases.

This is the first time the country has surpassed 20,000 for new infections in a single day.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 31,368. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border

14 mins ago
3 min read

SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts

19 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January

1 hour ago
1 min read

Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant

7 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape

7 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases

7 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Nothing Urgent About NCCC Meeting – GCIS

1 day ago
1 min read

Garden Route Cases On Downward Trajectory – Winde

1 day ago
1 min read

Cele Issues Stern Warning

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 14 410 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Durban Police In Search For Source Of Six Dumped Fetuses

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border

14 mins ago
3 min read

SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts

19 mins ago
3 min read

Youth Unemployment Impacts Young People With Disabilities Too

31 mins ago
6 min read

Purchase With A Purpose: The Rise Of Conscious Consumers

52 mins ago