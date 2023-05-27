Zhou Collects Four Pitlane Penalties in A Single Session

Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou collected four pitlane speeding penalties in a single practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.

China’s only Formula One driver amassed total fines of 800 euros for exceeding the pitlane speed limit by as little as 0.2 kph in one case in the final practice before qualifying.

The pitlane speed limit is set at 60kph for Monaco, down from the usual 80kph elsewhere due to the crowded conditions on the street circuit.

But teams and drivers were only informed of the change after Friday’s first practice.

Reuters

