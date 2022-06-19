Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, says there’s zero tolerance for crime and corruption at the country’s airports.
This follows the arrest of four Bangladeshi, and four Pakistani nationals, who were nabbed while trying to enter the country illegally earlier this week.
The suspects were caught trying to sneak out of OR Tambo airport after stopping over enroute to eSwatini.
Mbalula was speaking at a meeting with safety and security authorities and other officials at the airport.
