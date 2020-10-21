Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

Share with your network!

South Africa’s tourism industry is losing over $18.4 million daily due to the lack of international tourists, said Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA). “It’s a large sum of money we are losing. There’s little activity that has happened since the re-opening of borders,” said TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. While borders were reopened on October 1, tourists from some European countries and the United States are barred due to high levels of COVID-19 cases there. “People who were coming through have canceled their bookings due to high-risk list,” said Tshivhengwa, accommodation figures were down more than 80 percent. Statistics South Africa estimated that accommodation alone lost more than R7 billion between March and July which was during the lockdown. He said tourists from countries not on the high-risk list such as China and Japan usually make their bookings at this time of the year, but he was not sure if they would still come in their numbers in 2020.

