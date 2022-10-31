Zanzibar’s Over-the-top Aquatic Suites take “Deep Sleep” to a Whole New Level

Open since 2013 on Pemba Island (part of the Zanzibar archipelago), Manta Resort’s “Underwater Room” is a two-minute boat ride away from the beach—consider it more of a tiny private island than a hotel suite. The three-level accommodation offers coral reef views from its submerged bedroom, plus incredible stargazing views from its roof deck. The hotel also offers dive trips all along Pembra Island for when you’re ready to take down the wall between you and the nearby sea critters.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
