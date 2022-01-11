Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism

The man accused of starting the fire that gutted parts of Parliament now also faces a terrorism charge.
Zandile Mafe has made a second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
He had to undergo psychiatric evaluation after his arrest earlier this month and it’s been found that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.
Terrorism is a Schedule 6 charge.
Mafe is also charged with two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device and destruction of essential infrastructure.
He was arrested last week after the National Assembly was gutted by a fire.
Dali Mpofu has joined Mafe’s defence.
He requested that the matter be adjourned for him to consult with his client.
Mpofu said that they received three documents from the State on Tuesday morning, including a preliminary psychiatric report.
The State wants Mafe to be admitted to the Valkenberg psychiatric facility for 30 days.
The defence, however, argued that he should be released on bail.
The case will resume later on Tuesday.
