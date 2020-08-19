iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zandile Gumede Sworn Into KZN legislature

9 mins ago 1 min read

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature. Zandile is currently facing high-profile charges of corruption relating to R400 million worth of Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender fraud while she was still in office as mayor.

Zandile who is out on R50, 000 bail but is now being installed as a direct replacement for the late Ricardo Mthembu in the KZN provincial legislature. Her case has been postponed to September due to lockdown disruptions.

She last appeared at Durban Commercial Crimes Court in July 2020 on charges linked to tender fraud amounting to nearly R400 million worth of crimes which she is accused of facilitating in 2016.

Mzomuhle Dube, who speaks on behalf of Gumede’s supporters said in July that Gumede was persecuted by her political opponents.

“We remain unfazed and we will continue to protect our leader until the end. This is a miscarriage of justice, and it is now evident for everybody to see. This is political war,” he said.

