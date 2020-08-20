Zandile Gumede Blames Media For Her Removal As eThekwini Mayor

Share with your network!

Corruption accused ANC official Zandile Gumede has blamed the media for her removal as eThekwini mayor.

In an interview with eNCA Gumede says that the media has dented her image as a first female mayor of eThekwini. She blames the media for implying that women cannot be efficient in a mayoral position.

Gumede has been re-appointed in the KZN provincial legislature despite facing criminal charges which has received widespread criticism.

The KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela of the ANC said it considered the criminal charges against her before making the controversial appointment but claims that while the case is dragging on, service delivery is suffering without her leadership. The party welcomes her appointment and subscribed to the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

