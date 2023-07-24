Zandile Gumede Accuses Witness of Stalling Tactics

On Monday, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede shouted foul.
Her case was rescheduled until Monday after a witness failed to appear.
Over the weekend, the witness’s residence is said to have been attacked.
Gumede has described this as a stalling strategy.
She complained about the delays in her and her 21 co-accused’s trial.
She said that the witnesses had no physical evidence linking her to anything.
“It’s a cover-up because, even among those who have testified, there’s nothing linking me to even a WhatsApp message or SMS; they just want to hide.”
The case will be heard again in court on Wednesday.