Zandi Khumalo’s Boyfriend Had Hand On Suspect’s Gun, Court Told

The Pretoria High Court has heard how a witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial had initially made a statement detailing how Longwe Thwala had his hands on a gun when the soccer star was killed.
Mthokozisi Thwala was giving evidence in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
He was among the people present when Meyiwa was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.
The State has charged five men for the crime, believing that it was a robbery gone wrong.
Once the Pretoria High Court allowed State advocate George Baloyi to correct inaccuracies in Mthokozisi Thwala’s statements, he made a crucial about-turn.
“Then Zandi’s boyfriend let go of the firearm, which was still in the suspect’s hand. Zandi’s boyfriend went towards the first person that was in the house, pushed him and that went out.”
This amendment is pivotal because neither Tumelo Madlala, who was also present when Meyiwa was killed, or Mthokozisi Thwala mentioned that Longwe, who was dating Zandi Khumalo at the time, ever touched a firearm.
Thwala will return to the witness stand on Friday for cross-examination.
More Stories
‘Many Lives Saved’ Since Drone Deployment In Cape Town – Hill-Lewis
One South African Still Stuck In Sudan – Gift of the Givers
Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency
Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele
SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance
Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors
Anti-Litter Campaign Urges Public Not To “Trash” The Cape Town CBD
Sudan Conflict Could Prompt 800,000 People To Flee – UN
G4S Given Notice Of Termination Of Contract To Run Mangaung Prison – Lamola
Two More Arrested For Bester Escape
Majola Village Described As A Warzone
Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies