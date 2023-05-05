Zandi Khumalo’s Boyfriend Had Hand On Suspect’s Gun, Court Told

The Pretoria High Court has heard how a witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial had initially made a statement detailing how Longwe Thwala had his hands on a gun when the soccer star was killed.

Mthokozisi Thwala was giving evidence in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

He was among the people present when Meyiwa was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The State has charged five men for the crime, believing that it was a robbery gone wrong.

Once the Pretoria High Court allowed State advocate George Baloyi to correct inaccuracies in Mthokozisi Thwala’s statements, he made a crucial about-turn.

“Then Zandi’s boyfriend let go of the firearm, which was still in the suspect’s hand. Zandi’s boyfriend went towards the first person that was in the house, pushed him and that went out.”

This amendment is pivotal because neither Tumelo Madlala, who was also present when Meyiwa was killed, or Mthokozisi Thwala mentioned that Longwe, who was dating Zandi Khumalo at the time, ever touched a firearm.

Thwala will return to the witness stand on Friday for cross-examination.

Share with your network!