Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

Zambia’s Funding Drive for SMEs

15 mins ago 1 min read

The companies selected for the first FinTech4U cohort have shown their potential to improve financial inclusion among under-served customers such as rural populations, youth and women. UNCDF and BongoHive partnered to launch FinTech4U to provide such companies with a range of skills and resources to further improve their businesses.  The first cohort will receive funding – up to $3000 – to pilot and improve their product for the Zambian market and beyond. These entrepreneurs will also receive technical assistance and support from BongoHive, UNCDF and regulators such as Bank of Zambia, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Zambia Information Technology and Communication Authority through structured sessions until they graduate from the program in April.Source: VENTURES AFRICA

