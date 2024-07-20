Zambia’s Big Ask to Mining Companies

Officials have asked mining companies in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer to double their power-saving efforts to 40% of normal demand. Zesco Ltd., the state power utility, requested operators to increase curtailments or source their own emergency power from this month. Copper is crucial to Zambia and the industry generates about 70% of export earnings, so the government has sought to shield mines from the power crisis. Residential electricity users endure daily power cuts lasting at least 12 hours. Production has so far been stable thanks to co-operation between the mining industry and the government, said Sokwani Chilembo, chief executive officer at the Zambia Chamber of Mines. Africa’s second-biggest copper producer is experiencing its worst drought in decades as it saps hydroelectric generation.

