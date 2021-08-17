iAfrica

Zambians Praised for Coming out in their Numbers to Change the Status Quo

4 hours ago 1 min read

Business tycoon and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of Zambia’s hotly contested presidential election, defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu. Hichilema beat incumbent President Edgar Lungu by almost 1 million votes, the biggest margin of victory in a quarter century.Hichilema enjoyed the backing of 10 opposition parties at Thursday’s vote under the banner of his United Party for National Development (UPND), the largest opposition in Zambia. The margin of victory provides Hichilema with a strong mandate to take on reforms needed to revive an economy wrecked by years of overspending that culminated in the nation becoming Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November. Hichilema, a former chief executive officer at an accounting firm before he entered politics, faces a daunting task turning around the economic fortunes of one of the world’s poorest countries.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

