iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema’s Push to Bring Fresh Capital into the Mining Sector

9 seconds ago 1 min read

After Mopani’s First Quantum move, it is the turn of Konkola Copper Mines to receive the treatment. According to its provisional liquidator, KCM will appoint an adviser to help it find an equity investor willing to fund the mine’s expansion. Zambia’s previous government put KCM into the hands of a liquidator in May 2019, triggering an ongoing legal dispute with Vedanta Resources, KCM’s parent company. The government at that time accused Vedanta of failing to honour licence conditions, including promised investment, charges which Vedanta has denied. The government takeover of KCM goes to an arbitration hearing in January 2023 in London. Firms invited to submit a proposal to act as adviser include international banks Citibank Investment Banking Group, Standard Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Rothschild, Rand Merchant Bank and InvestEcon. the resumption of mining operations at a KCM open pit mine, saying the move was part of broader plans to improve operations before the government finds a new investor. KCM plans to spend $17 million on an annual maintenance shutdown of the Nchanga Smelter, which has an annual capacity of 311,000 tonnes of copper, said Nair said, who also announced other measures to expand output in the Konkola East operation.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Is Ramaphosa’s Credibility at Stake?

1 min ago
1 min read

These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

3 mins ago
1 min read

Does the Dash for Gas Spell a Potential Disaster for Africa?

4 mins ago
1 min read

WATCH Climate Transition in an African Context

7 mins ago
1 min read

This Island is Best Explored by Bicycle

4 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Theatre Rebrands with a Bang

4 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Amazing Natural Wonders

4 days ago
1 min read

Afrochella is an Event Worth Travelling For

4 days ago
1 min read

The Most Beautiful Cities in Africa to Run In

4 days ago
1 min read

25 Documentary Films by African Filmmakers Called Generation Africa is Currently Making Waves 

4 days ago
1 min read

Meza Malonga: The Afro-Fusion Food Making Waves

4 days ago
1 min read

Thebe Magugu’s New Dresses Pay Homage to Eight South African Tribes

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema’s Push to Bring Fresh Capital into the Mining Sector

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Is Ramaphosa’s Credibility at Stake?

1 min ago
1 min read

These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

3 mins ago
1 min read

Does the Dash for Gas Spell a Potential Disaster for Africa?

4 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer