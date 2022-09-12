Zambia Offers the Best of the Travel World

The sheer size and remoteness of Zambia’s vast network of national parks mean no safari jeep traffic jams, very personal service and an opportunity to meet massive mammals eye-to-eye. And despite its buzzing and rapidly modernizing center, history and traditions remain very much alive. The upside to Zambia’s rough roads and long distances is that self-sufficient, adventurous travelers are rewarded with landscapes all to themselves. Highways leaving the capital, Lusaka, branch out to eight bordering countries, and turnoffs on dirt tracks lead to small villages and dense woodland. Lake Tanganyika, North Luangwa National Park or Ngonye Falls in the southeast are all worthy destinations for a wilderness adventure. Of course, if money is no object, simply charter a plane and fly…

