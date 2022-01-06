Zambia has so Far Stood Out in Peaceful Transition on the African Continent

The southern African nation has established a reputation as one of Africa’s stable democratic nations with regular elections followed by peaceful transfers of power since the country’s founding leader, the late Kenneth Kaunda, introduced multiparty democracy in 1991. In the 2021 polls, former President Edgar Lungu lost power to main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. Lungu polled 1.8 million votes against Hichilema’s 2.8 million during the elections which saw 16 presidential candidates participating. Lungu peacefully conceded defeat and handed over power to his successor in the election that was marred by violence during the campaigns. Lungu has since stepped aside from active politics in line with the country’s constitution. Political observers have lauded the peaceful transition of power in Zambia and believe that other African countries need to emulate the gesture.
SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA
More Stories
LGBTQ+ People In Kenya Fall Prey to Social Media Extortion and Blackmail
Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa
Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released
Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC
South Africa’s Parliament Gutted
Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs
The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold
Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19
Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising
South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation
Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start
A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa