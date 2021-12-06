iAfrica

Zambia Halts Plans to List Heritage Site

Plans to have Zambia’s Barotse Plains listed as a World Heritage site under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have been halted by Zambian authorities. The campaign named ‘From Barotse to the World’ was designed by the Zambian government to bring attention to the unique landscape and culture of the Barotse Plains. The natives have expressed their worries that once declared a World Heritage Site, the Barotse Plains will be sold. The plans have now been put on pause to allow stakeholders to have further discussions and consultations regarding the course of the campaign. The Zambian government has emphasised the significance of declaring the Barotse Plains a UNESCO World Heritage Site as it would increase tourism in the country. Sikumba insisted that the ‘From Barotse to the World’ campaign does include selling the Zambian land or negatively impacting the local population.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

