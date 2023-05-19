iAfrica

Zambia-FQM: Swapping Dividend Rights for Royalties Fuels Mining Optimism

19 seconds ago 1 min read

ZCCM-IH, Zambia’s holding company that holds stakes in privately-owned large-scale copper mines, says it has agreed to convert its dividend rights in Kansanshi Mine – majority-owned by First Quantum Minerals (FQM) – to a 3.1% revenue royalty. The move is expected to end a years-long dispute with the Vancouver-based mining giant. In the new payment system, royalties are paid on a quarterly basis for 23 years.

