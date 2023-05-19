Zambia-FQM: Swapping Dividend Rights for Royalties Fuels Mining Optimism

ZCCM-IH, Zambia’s holding company that holds stakes in privately-owned large-scale copper mines, says it has agreed to convert its dividend rights in Kansanshi Mine – majority-owned by First Quantum Minerals (FQM) – to a 3.1% revenue royalty. The move is expected to end a years-long dispute with the Vancouver-based mining giant. In the new payment system, royalties are paid on a quarterly basis for 23 years.
More Stories
Brookings Looks at Urban Economic Development in Africa Using Nairobi as Case Study
A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets
Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas
A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled
A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry
DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App
What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?
South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing
Violence in Sudan Spreads
One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector
NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag
Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty