iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zaha Leads Palace In Win Over Struggling Fulham

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

17 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Wilfried Zaha helped Crystal Palace secure a Premier League win over bottom side Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with the winger scoring one goal and providing the assist for the other.

Palace took the lead when Zaha slipped a weighted ball through the defence for midfielder Jairo Riedewald, who slotted his shot past the onrushing goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for his first goal in the Premier League.

Ademola Lookman was Fulham’s brightest spark, and the forward had plenty of opportunities to equalise, having a shot pushed wide by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita before another effort came off the inside of the post.

But the visitors doubled their lead in the second half when Michy Batshuayi fired a low cross into the six-yard box for Zaha to slide in at the far post and tap the ball home.

Scott Parker’s problems were compounded when Fulham were reduced to 10 men late on after substitute Aboubakar Kamara was sent off for a foul on Eberechi Eze.

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney scored a consolation goal in stoppage time, but Palace held on for the win to move up to fifth place on 10 points. Fulham remain bottom of the table with just one point.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Foden Salvages A Point For Man City At West Ham

4 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton On Course For Record Win

4 mins ago
2 min read

Kohli ‘Most Complete Player’ Around – Root

12 mins ago
2 min read

Liverpool Can Deal With Van Dijk Absence – Henderson

15 mins ago
2 min read

Bamford Grabs Hat-Trick As Leeds End Villa’s Start

9 hours ago
2 min read

Aguero Willing To Apologise – Guardiola

9 hours ago
2 min read

Aubameyang Must Handle Expectations At Arsenal – Arteta

9 hours ago
2 min read

Pickford Focused Ahead Of Southampton Clash – Ancelotti

9 hours ago
2 min read

Cavani Primed For Manchester United Debut – Solskjaer

10 hours ago
2 min read

Tiger’s Latest Bid For PGA Tour Record Once Again Out Of Grasp

10 hours ago
2 min read

Brighton Grab Deserved Late Point

6 days ago
2 min read

Sheffield Utd, Fulham Open Premier League Accounts

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Foden Salvages A Point For Man City At West Ham

4 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton On Course For Record Win

4 mins ago
2 min read

Kohli ‘Most Complete Player’ Around – Root

12 mins ago
2 min read

Liverpool Can Deal With Van Dijk Absence – Henderson

15 mins ago