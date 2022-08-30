YouthX By Nedbank Returns To Unlock Youth Potential

Inspiration comes in all forms and means so much when it comes from people who drive positive change. Launched in 2021, YouthX is back for its second edition as Nedbank continues its drive to empower the youth by providing them with access to resources, mentorship and inspiration to unlock their potential.

According to Stats SA, the unemployment rate was 63,9% for those aged 15–24 and 42,1% for those aged 25–34 in the first quarter of 2022. The unemployment rate among young graduates (aged 15–24 years) declined from 40,3% to 32,6%, while it increased by 6,9 percentage points to 22,4% for those aged 25–34 years in the same period.

‘We have seen the change that YouthX by Nedbank has made in the lives of last year’s winners who received funding from Nedbank and mentorship from the changemakers to help them kick-start and advance their entrepreneurial journeys. YouthX is a platform that tangibly demonstrates our commitment and dedication to tackling issues that youth face daily’, says Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank.

Nedbank has partnered with 16 influential thought leaders and experts, dubbed changemakers, and tasked them with mentoring and inspiring the youth to pursue their passions and drive positive change in society.

This year, YouthX has revamped the programme to enhance its relevancy by adding subcategories across its four main categories: Sports and Entertainment; Tech and Innovation; Social Good and Sustainability; and Arts and Culture. Each of the categories has four subcategories, with one changemaker assigned per subcategory. Forming part of last year’s success story, 2021 Changemaker of the Year Keitumetse Pule has been assigned as one of the changemakers in the Tech and Innovation category.

‘We have rigorously selected this year’s changemakers who could positively influence the youth and the people they aspire to emulate. YouthX is a platform that encourages youth to exchange ideas with each other and we believe that through this, ideas will be born that can take this country forward and inspire more youth to execute their own ideas.

‘The YouthX movement is offering the youth a valuable opportunity to gain direct access to industry leaders within a field aligned with their passion. The youth face a pethora challenges in finding employment opportunities and mentors; the changemakers offer empowering insights and guidance that can positively impact their career paths or entrepreneurial ambitions’, added Nobanda.

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in this year’s YouthX and you could be named the next Changemaker of the Year. Visit https://www.unlocked.me/potential to find out more.

Enter your work from August to November to stand a chance of winning prizes valued at R300 000 at the YouthX Summit in December. These prizes aim to help the winners fund their business ideas, existing businesses, or opportunities to further their careers. One winner will be selected in each of the four award categories: Arts and Entertainment, Sports and Entertainment, Social Good and Sustainability, and Tech and Innovation.

