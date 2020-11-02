Your One-stop Event System Just Came Online

Share with your network!

Cape Verde-based event ticketing and marketing platform Passafree has merged with Portuguese company Best-id to form PassiD, with the new combined venture planning to scale across Africa and Europe. Launched in 2017, Passafree provides event producers with an end-to-end management solution, including the ability to accept payments during events using RFID wristbands. The startup was named winner of the Cape Verde leg of the Seedstars competition last September, after which it saw increased uptake, and it has now merged with Portuguese company Best-id to create PassiD. Passafree founder Helga Ortet, who started selling tickets in 2011 as a university student, created the Passafree brand in 2015, and launched it as a company in 2017, said PassiD was currently operating in the city of Praia but was working on having coverage on all the islands of Cape Verde. “In 2021 we will start to explore other markets in Africa and Europe,” she said. The startup has played a huge part in bringing the local event ticketing and marketing space online, Ortet said.

