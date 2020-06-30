Young Women Gather At Parliament In Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

Share with your network!

Young people from across Cape Town gathered at Parliament on Tuesday to protest against gender-based violence.

About 300 people are standing at the gates calling on government to take action.

Dressed in black, young women and men are holding placards and pictures of victims of violence.

Some of the posters read “Gender-based violence is a pandemic” and “Women are not your property”.

During a moment of silence, they lay on the ground, some with posters in the air.

Many said that they were sick and tired of the scourge of violence against women and children.

One young woman bravely came forward to say that she was sexually abused and wanted to see government take real action and not just talk about the issue.

“I was almost raped by a neighbour, I was molested by a neighbour and he will never have my power. I am tired of coming to a gathering where we have to mourn sisters because of men! I’m tired!”

They said that even though the country was going through the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality was that people were dying and that was not acceptable.

EWN

