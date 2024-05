Young climbers in Malawi are looking to make the country a climbing destination. One of them, Shalom Maholo, has made it her duty to chart new climbing routes in Mulundi, Malawi, as she hammers bolts in walls that go as high as 20 meters. The 22-year-old climber is the first Malawian woman to chart a new climbing route in the country. Celebrate Nhlane, an 18-year-old climber, is inspired by Shalom and hopes to chart her own climbing route as well.

