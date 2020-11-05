iAfrica

Young Ghanaian Farmers Show their Most Prized Possession as they Start a New Life

13 hours ago 1 min read

The young Ghanaian men and boys who come to this farm in Osun state, Nigeria, each year to find work mostly say they do it in order to improve their lives once they return home. They have been brought in to the country in groups by a “master” – usually an older Ghanaian who has lived for several years in Nigeria. At the end of nearly a year of hard work hoeing ridges, weeding and planting in often difficult conditions, they will return to their homes with a motorbike as the prize for their labour. Some motorbikes will be sold to help support families, others will be put to use – often as motorbike taxis to provide an income. During these months away from home, many find some comfort in the personal possessions they brought with them. Through these precious items – an old wristwatch, a bag, clothes, a chain and pendant – they carry a part of their country, their memories of home and family, and their dreams for the future.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

