You Could Own a Piece of Marrakech’s Famous Garden

4 hours ago 1 min read

If you’ve been to Marrakech, chances are, you’ve visited Yves Saint Laurent’s house, which is now a museum. The stunning blue villa was home to the designer for decades and is located in prime Marrakech. Now, the property next to it is up for sale. Both properties share the same gardens, Jardin Majorelle. The property has been listed by estate agent Sotheby’s International Realty and will likely cost millions of dollars. French painter Jacques Majorelle designed the house in the 1930s and was bought by Saint Laurent who renovated the gardens. The property has four en-suite bedrooms, a swimming pool, a deck area, and pavilion houses for guests. Almost 800,000 travelers a year flock to the home when visiting Marrakech for photos and a chance to see where the iconic designer once called home. The tourist destination has a cafe and gift shop. The buyer of this amazing property will be steps away from the Yves Saint Laurent Museum and will have an equipped kitchen, laundry room, staffroom, and garage.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

