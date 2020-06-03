You Could Be Arrested If Found Transporting Alcohol At Certain Times

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – While people are allowed to buy liquor once again now that the lockdown was eased to level 3 on Monday, it is still illegal to transport alcohol on certain days.

From 9 am to 5 pm between Mondays and Thursdays, South Africans can buy and transport alcoholic products to be consumed at their homes.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Wednesday warned that if citizens were found travelling with booze outside of the stipulated days and hours, they would be arrested.

“People must be warned that from 5 pm on Thursday until Monday morning at 9 am, no one is allowed to transport alcohol except for those that are actually licensed to do so,” Naidoo said, reiterating that “any other time beyond that will be a contravention of the regulations”.

EWN

