You Can Now Hotspot From any African Landmark

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics (www.AcademyofRobotics.co.uk) has published an open-source technology known as ‘Trees of Knowledge’ to improve access to education through smartphones in Africa. This free-to-develop technology enables a tree or rural landmark to broadcast a wifi connection providing access to a pre-loaded package of educational content. The wifi connection and content comes from a micro-computer moulded into the landmark to protect it from theft or damage. A community-driven, secure and cost-free solution. Anyone within a roughly 100m radius can then access the content on any mobile device free of charge.



SOURCE: CNBC AFRICA