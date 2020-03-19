Mar 19, 2020

You Can Now Face Jail Time If You Expose Others To Coronavirus

Mar 19, 2020 1 min read
The Department of Cooperative Governance has on Wednesday given government’s coronavirus disaster plan a shot in the arm.

Government detailed strict measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a natural state of disaster ushered in regulations that guide government’s response.

People suspected of having contracted the virus, cannot refuse medical examination, treatment, isolation or quarantine.

Anyone who intentionally exposes others to the disease can be arrested and prosecuted for assault, attempted murder or murder.

Fake news peddlers should also beware. You can be fined and jailed for six months if you spread disinformation.

President Ramaphosa has warned fake news isn’t helping matters.

“We should be alert to disinformation, rumours, fake news and make sure that we do not disseminate fake news, rumour mongering or unverified information.

Restaurants, bars, clubs and shebeens must also close at 6 pm and can only host 50 people at a time.

EWN

