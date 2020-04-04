Apr 4, 2020

Yinka Ilori: ‘Why Should I Feel Like I Don’t Belong’

British-Nigerian designer, Yinka Ilori, skyrocketed to fame when he began the practice of refashioning decrepit chairs into colorful works of art.  Today, his designs can be seen around the globe, and he’s become a go-to adviser for companies inspired by his aesthetic, but wary of running afoul of claims of cultural appropriation.

SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES

