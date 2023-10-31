Yinjispace Collaborates With South African Designers To Present Design & Business Tour In Cape Town

Yinjispace, a renowned Chinese design platform, announces an innovative partnership with South African designers to host an exclusive educational and business tour in the city of Cape Town, South Africa. This event is scheduled to take place at the end of October, marking a significant milestone for the design industry.

The tour will bring together prominent Chinese property developers, architects, and interior designers who can look forward to a series of comprehensive masterclasses covering various facets of design, including architecture, interior design, furniture, and art.

Leading the masterclasses will be sister companies: SAOTA, an international architecture studio, ARRCC, an interior design studio, and OKHA, a luxury furniture and design studio. These industry giants will open their studios to share their invaluable insights and expertise, followed by tours of their completed projects nestled within and around Cape Town.

Yinjispace, in collaboration with these three studios, aims to shine a spotlight on Cape Town as a global design capital, positioning it at the forefront of the international design scene. In addition, Yinjispace has fostered partnerships with local designers and artists, including Southern Guild, Tiaan Meyer from Meyer & Associates, Zizipho Poswa, Andile Dyalvane, Stanislaw Trzebinski, and Porky Hefer, to enrich the tour with diverse creative perspectives and talents.

This event represents a milestone as it marks the first of its kind held by the private sector in the post-pandemic era. It has already gained substantial support and endorsement from key stakeholders, including the Cape Town municipal government, the Western Cape government, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Home Affairs.

The objective of this tour is to showcase Cape Town as a global design hub and foster greater tourism between South Africa and China. By bringing together designers and creative minds from different corners of the world, Yinjispace is paving the way for cross-cultural collaboration and promoting the exchange of ideas, artistry, and innovation.