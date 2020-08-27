Yebo Fresh, One Of The Cape’s Fastest Growing Retailers, Expands Offering

Share with your network!

Since its launch in 2018, Yebo Fresh has seen exponential growth in its mandate to deliver quality, fresh food and household goods to townships in Cape Town. From delivering to areas like Imizamo Yethu, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha, the e-retailer has now expanded its offering to all of Cape Town within a 40km radius of the CBD.

From what started as a small operation in the garage of her Hout Bay home, Jessica Boonstra and her innovative team have grown Yebo Fresh into an operation that handles thousands of orders per month. From private households, to children’s homes, soup kitchens and schools – wherever someone may be living, and needs access to quality, fresh food, they will deliver.

Working with local communities has been critical to the success of this business, with the team appreciating the intimate knowledge of the areas that particular members of the team have. It is this approach that has helped them to further expand their offering, all while creating more job opportunities for people in the areas they service.

Having seen the exponential growth in the demand for online ordering and delivery-to-the-door services, Yebo Fresh is now taking its services beyond the township areas of Cape Town that served as its first markets. Any resident living within a 40km radius of Cape Town may now make use of Yebo Fresh and their affordable offers and famous combos. From those living in Langa and Nyanga, to as far as Macassar or Dunoon, this service is now available to all . To make shopping more convenient for customers, they have pre-packed combos to suit every budget and household. But for those who prefer choosing every item for their shopping basket, customers can shop for individual items too.

In recent months, since the devastation of Covid-19 hit, Yebo Fresh partnered with various NGOs to ensure that the vulnerable people living in townships were still receiving the support they needed. It is these partnerships that resulted in them quickly expanding and adapting to their new demands. They went from having one, to two, and then three warehouses before moving into one large space (2400 sqm warehouse) where everything now takes place.

“Townships represent over 40% of the national grocery market, and to us, it’s important that they benefit from the safety and convenience of the online shopping revolution. Why should people who work long hours every day have to spend even more time travelling to supermarkets, stand in never-ending queues and risk their health for necessities? We are committed to providing everyone that needs groceries delivered to them, a seamless service,” says Jessica Boonstra, Founder of Yebo Fresh.

Yebo Fresh makes ordering accessible and easy to customers, with the following options available to them:

Their WhatsApp line – 060 015 1751, which is very popular in townships By calling, or requesting a call back; the number for this is 060 015 1751 Going online to www.yebofresh.co.za and placing an order Via email or Facebook light

