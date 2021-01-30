iAfrica

Xigera, the Versailles of the African Bush

7 hours ago 1 min read

South African hospitality tycoon, Stanley Tollman, wanted something unusual for his latest project in the Okavango Delta of Botswana. Xigera should be a safari lodge with the utmost in luxury, but which looked like no other. With this brief, his architect Anton De Kock set about creating what has since been dubbed the Versailles of the African bush. 

SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES

